Morro Bay Surfboard Art Festival Makes Colorful, Creative Waves in November

The First Annual Surfboard Art Festival, organized and promoted by Morro Bay in Bloom, a volunteer-based 501 c(3) organization dedicated to the enhancement of public life in Morro Bay, runs through November with a month-long exhibition and gala-auction finale.

The festival will spotlight 30 pieces of surfboard art, which will be displayed at public locations throughout Morro Bay during November, leading up to an auction of the art on Nov. 29 at the Inn at Morro Bay. Proceeds of the auction will be split between the artists, Project Surf Camp and Morro Bay in Bloom.

The festival features the works of renowned local artists and community groups such as the fifth-grade class of Del Mar Elementary School, three classes of students at Los Osos Middle School, and senior residents of Bayside Care Center and Casa de Flores.

Project Surf Camp, one of the beneficiaries of the auction, is a charitable organization designed to educate individuals with special needs. It uses the beach and surf as a context for helping people with special needs to build self-confidence.

The art pieces will be auctioned on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Inn at Morro Bay from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a VIP preview starting at 1 p.m.

Morro Bay in Bloom (MBIB) is a wholly volunteer 501 c (3) organization whose members are residents of Morro Bay. Approximately 50 members help to restore and maintain public spaces as part of the city’s “Adopt-a-Park” program, among other projects such as the Surfboard Art Festival. MBIB is an affiliate of the national America in Bloom (AIB) program, which sends expert judges to the city annually year to evaluate progress against standard nationwide criteria. The judges’ report constitutes a consulting report on the progress and opportunities of the city.

For more details visit www.morrobayinbloom.org.

