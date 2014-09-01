Catch of the Day: Morro Bay Public Fish Market Opens in November

Come and get ‘em fresh off the boat at a savings – salmon, tuna, rockfish, lingcod, crab – when the Morro Bay Public Fish Market debuts in November in Tidelands Park. In a move that could boost tourism and attract fresh-fish-seeking locals, the Morro Bay City Council voted unanimously on August 26 to allow direct-to-the-public, ‘off-the-boat’ fish sales in Morro Bay. The council approved at one-year trail period for the venture. After one year, if the market is deemed successful, it will be continued indefinitely. Modeled after the successful local farmer markets, the fish market will provide a centralized location at Tidelands Park, with its side-tie boat docking, public parking and pedestrian access. According the August 26 city council staff report, “There is potential indirect positive fiscal impact by way of an economically healthier commercial fishing fleet.” Fishermen have been selling fish from their boat slips. The “Fishline” seafood mobile app will be part of an internet-based campaign to spread word of the market and specials to fresh-fish fin-atics. The city hopes the one-stop fish market will help publicize Morro Bay’s “working waterfront, sustainable fishing industry and rich estuarine setting,” and bring more visitors to the bay. Day and time of the first market have yet to be announced. More details should become available later this month.